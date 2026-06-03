Viewership Numbers For May 25th Episode Of WWE RAW

According to Netflix, the WWE RAW episode that aired on May 25 ranked #7 worldwide and #5 in the U.S., with an average viewership of 2.5 million. This number represents a 3.85% decrease from the May 18 episode, which drew 2.6 million viewers. Notably, this episode is tied with the January 19 episode for the lowest viewership in the show’s history, both recording 2.5 million viewers.

RAW appeared in the top 10 in 16 countries, including Bolivia (#5), the Bahamas (#9), Canada (#7), Ecuador (#7), Guatemala (#7), Honduras (#9), Mexico (#9), Nicaragua (#8), El Salvador (#8), Trinidad and Tobago (#6), the United States (#5), the United Kingdom (#9), Bahrain (#8), India (#7), Sri Lanka (#9), and Saudi Arabia (#10).

Based on available data, WWE RAW is averaging 2.872 million viewers on Netflix in 2026, down from 3.120 million at the same time in 2025.

The episode was headlined by a segment featuring WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The OTC” Roman Reigns and “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu.