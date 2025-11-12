Viewership Numbers For November 3rd Episode Of WWE RAW

According to Netflix, the WWE RAW episode that aired on November 3 averaged 2.4 million viewers, resulting in a total of 5.2 million hours watched that week.

This represents a 4.35% increase compared to the previous week’s figures, which reported 2.3 million viewers and 4.6 million hours viewed.

WWE RAW ranked among the most-watched television shows globally during this period, placing ninth worldwide and sixth in the U.S.

The episode featured a main event where “Main Event” Jey Uso and WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The Best In The World” CM Punk faced off against “The Unpredictable Badass” Bron Breakker and “The Tribal Thief” “Big” Bronson Reed in a tag team match.