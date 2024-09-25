Vince McMahon Addresses Sexual Assault Allegations From Rita Chatterton In Netflix Docuseries

In the summer of 2022, former WWE referee Rita Chatterton’s previous allegations of sexual assault by WWE/WWF owner Vince McMahon resurfaced in a New York Magazine story. According to WSJ.com, Vince McMahon reached a settlement with Chatterton in early 2023.

The Netflix documentary series about former WWE owner Vince McMahon premiered today, with Vince’s comments made prior to his 2022 “hush money” scandal.

Here’s what Vince said about the Chatterton allegations:

“When you’re accused of this and accused of that, and there’s this deluge of things, ‘You’re this, you’re that.’ One of the things was an alleged rape, that never happened. Once you’re accused of rape, you’re a rapist. But it was consensual and actually, had it been a rape, the statute of limitations had run out.”