Vince McMahon Allegedly Told A WWE Hall Of Famer “I’m Never Letting The Company Go”

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle reflected on a conversation he had with Vince McMahon when he returned to WWE in 2017 during an appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast.

“When I came back to WWE, he said, ‘I’m gonna have this company for a lot longer than you think, Mr. Angle. I’m 73 right now. My mom lived to be 101. I’m planning on living till I’m 120.’ He said, ‘I’m never letting the company go. I’m always gonna be working here. They’re gonna have to pull it from my cold… pry it from my cold, dead hands.”

Angle also commented on WWE and UFC contracts prior to the merger:

“I know that Dana [Dana White] and Vince [Vince McMahon], their contracts have specifically, ‘You can’t go to WWE.’ If you’re WWE, ‘You can’t go to UFC.’ They were going against each other when they shouldn’t be. WWE should be worried about AEW, not UFC. Before the merger, I don’t know what’s going on now. In their contracts, it was ‘you can’t crossover to UFC, UFC can’t crossover to WWE.’”

