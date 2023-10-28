Vince McMahon Appears With Undertaker At Fury vs. Ngannou In Saudi Arabia

A pair of legendary familiar faces from the pro wrestling world are in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia one week before WWE Crown Jewel 2023 to help kick off Riyadh Season.

Vince McMahon, with a walking cane, and WWE Hall of Fame legend The Undertaker were both spotted at the Fury vs. Ngannou fight, which is heavily attended in Riyadh, with Eminem, Kanye West, Mike Tyson, “Sugar” Ray Leonard and several other celebrities also appearing.

Check out photos of Vince and ‘Taker at the massive boxing event via the tweet embedded below courtesy of PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709).