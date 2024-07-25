Vince McMahon Files Motion In Janel Grant Lawsuit To Have Court-Ordered Stay Lifted

Vince McMahon has filed a new motion to lift his court-ordered stay in the Janel Grant lawsuit.

On Thursday, July 25, 2024, Vince McMahon filed a motion to lift his court-ordered stay in the lawsuit filed by Janel Grant against he, WWE and John Laurinaitis.

From the filing:

“Mr. McMahon now asks the Court for a limited lifting of the stay to permit the filing and adjudication of his Motion to Enforce the Court’s Stay Order.”

As noted, on May 30, Grant agreed to pause her lawsuit for six months while a federal investigation into McMahon continued.

