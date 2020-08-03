Vince McMahon High On NXT Star, WWE Signs Another EVOLVE Star

– Even though he hasn’t been on WWE television in recent weeks, Vince McMahon is reportedly high on Brendan Vink and the belief is that the company doesn’t want to push him too soon when he’s not ready.

Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co noted the following, “A WWE source described Vink as the perfect wrestler who is well-spoken and he is someone, like Drew McIntyre and John Cena, who looks great on camera and would carry himself like a star when he’s booked for mainstream TV interviews.”

– WWE has officially signed EVOLVE talent Leon Ruff to a contract, according to F4WOnline.com. This follows up the news report from earlier that the WWE signed EVOLVE talent Anthony Greene. Ruff has been used on WWE programming during the past as an enhancement talent for RAW, Smackdown, Main Event, NXT, and 205 for the past few weeks. Leon is just 24 years of age and has been dating NXT referee Aja Smith.”