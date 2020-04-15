Vince McMahon Reportedly ‘Very Impressed’ With WWE Star

Vince McMahon has been “very impressed” with Asuka’s performances in recent weeks and this could lead to her getting renewed push, Louis Dangoor of WrestleTalk.com is reporting. Asuka has been very active on WWE television since the Coronavirus lockdown and Dangoor wrote the following:

“Our sources noted that Vince and other WWE higher-ups have seen the ‘Empress of Tomorrow’ as incredibly reliable during these challenging times.”

Kairi Sane’s future with WWE seems to be less certain with a return to STARDOM once her contract expires still being rumored.