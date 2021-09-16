Vince McMahon Sees Von Wagner As A Future WrestleMania Main Eventer, Backstage News

WWE officials reportedly have high hopes for Von Wagner (aka Cal Bloom).

As noted, this week’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode saw the son of former WWE star Wayne Bloom make his official debut. WWE did an angle where Kyle O’Reilly was attacked by Pete Dunne and Ridge Holland, forcing him out of the main event for the vacant NXT Title. Wagner was named as O’Reilly’s replacement for the match that also included Dunne, LA Knight and new NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa. This was Wagner’s second big WWE TV appearance as he lost to Sheamus on the post-WrestleMania 36 edition of SmackDown in April 2020.

In an update, Wagner’s stock has risen since he appeared on that SmackDown episode last year, according to a new report by Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co. WWE officials are said to be happy with Wagner’s in-ring improvement, and the feeling is that he has a good head on his shoulders.

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon reportedly sees Wagner as a future WrestleMania main eventer. Vince has been high on Wagner since last year.

Another source noted that people have been comparing Wagner to a young WWE Hall of Famer Edge since last year. There was a feeling then that Wagner was rough around the edges but he had something about him, and now it looks like he has improved where needed.

