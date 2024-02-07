Vince McMahon Was Advised To Resign For TKO’s Best Interest

It has been less than two weeks since Vince McMahon announced his resignation as TKO Executive Chairman and from the TKO Board of Directors. The previous day, on January 25, Janel Grant, a former employee, had filed a lawsuit against McMahon, WWE, and former executive John Laurinaitis.

The lawsuit accused McMahon of sex trafficking, emotional abuse, and sexual assault, prompting widespread media attention just days after WWE announced The Rock had joined the TKO Board of Directors and RAW would be moved to Netflix in 2025.

Slim Jim had suspended its promotional partnership with WWE ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble due to the lawsuit, but agreed to sponsor the event after McMahon walked away.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, TKO CEO Ari Emanuel and TKO President and COO Mark Shapiro called McMahon and told him that resigning would be in the best interests of the company in light of the allegations.

He agreed to do so, but denied the allegations made against him. McMahon is still under federal investigation in addition to the lawsuit.