Vince McMahon Wishes His 99-Year Old Mother a Happy Mother’s Day, William Regal Turns 52

– Vince McMahon tweeted the following today, wishing his 99-year old mother a happy Mother’s Day today. He said,
“Happy #MothersDay to my 99-year old mom and to all the incredible moms in the world!”
— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) May 10, 2020
– WWE NXT General Manager William Regal turned 52 years old on Sunday:
Happy birthday to OUR General Manager, @RealKingRegal! #NXTProud #WWENXT 👑 🖤 💛 pic.twitter.com/b5TV4GWqrG
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 10, 2020
– You can check out the latest edition of “WWE Playlist” below. This episode looks at Memorable Mother Moments for Mother’s Day: