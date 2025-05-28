Vince McMahon’s Attorney Issues Statement Following John Laurinaitis’s Dismissal From Lawsuit

Following the court-confirmed dismissal of John Laurinaitis as a defendant in Janel Grant’s ongoing lawsuit, Vince McMahon’s attorney Jessica Rosenberg has issued a firm statement reiterating McMahon’s denial of all allegations.

“Today’s dismissal of John Laurinaitis as a defendant doesn’t alter the facts of this case in any way,” Rosenberg stated. “Vince McMahon never mistreated Janel Grant. No matter how many press releases her team issues, the truth remains unchanged.”

The statement pointedly recalls that Laurinaitis, through his lawyer earlier this year, had aligned with McMahon in denying Grant’s claims: “Mr. Laurinaitis corroborates Mr. McMahon in publicly declaring that Ms. Grant’s allegations of sexual abuse and coercion in her Complaint are completely unfounded.”

This public declaration from McMahon’s legal team comes after Laurinaitis was officially removed from the case on May 29, 2025, via a court filing that noted a confidential settlement. Grant’s attorneys confirmed that Laurinaitis will now cooperate and provide evidence in the case against McMahon and WWE—an element that may shift the dynamics of the legal battle significantly.

The case remains active in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut, where WWE and McMahon remain defendants. McMahon and WWE’s legal teams are expected to file motions by June 13, 2025, aiming to move the matter into private arbitration. This move will likely hinge on a disputed NDA arbitration clause.

Janel Grant’s lawsuit alleges sex trafficking, emotional abuse, and sexual assault by Vince McMahon, as well as corporate negligence by WWE. Despite the change in Laurinaitis’s status and his reported cooperation with Grant’s team, Rosenberg’s statement makes it clear McMahon intends to fight the case head-on.