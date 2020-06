MiddletownPress.com is reporting that Vince McMahon has seen his fortune increase by $177 million dollars over the last three months. McMahon’s overall worth is now estimated at $1.977 billion dollars.

The article notes that “Eight of Connecticut’s 14 billionaires have seen their wealth increase amid the coronavirus pandemic even as 400,000 people in the state lost jobs, according to a report by a consortium of advocacy groups based on Forbes estimates.”