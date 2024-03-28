Vince McMahon’s Name Is Banned From Being Mentioned On WWE TV

Fans should not expect to hear anyone say Vince McMahon’s name on WWE television in the future, as it is banned from being said. This is not surprising given the corporation’s efforts to disassociate itself from the previous CEO, who has stated that he is no longer a part of the company and will not be returning.

McMahon resigned from all of his duties at TKO, including TKO Executive Chairman and TKO Board of Directors, following a bombshell lawsuit filed by a former WWE employee, Janel Grant, alleging him to be involved in a sex trafficking and abuse scandal.

Grant claimed McMahon pushed her into engaging in sexual acts with himself and other men, and that he shared explicit images of the victim with others both inside and outside of the company.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer recapped the segment with CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and World Champion Seth Rollins on Monday’s Raw, in which Punk made a reference to McMahon after McIntyre mentioned being “The Chosen One,” a nickname McMahon gave him years ago, but never mentioned McMahon’s name. Meltzer added that McMahon’s name isn’t allowed to be mentioned on television.

“So, I mean, the gist of the segment, it was that….it was not scripted word for word, which most thing. Most things on that show…they let the guys have free rein, there was one moment where there were a lot of people thinking this may not be a good idea, which was the one when McIntyre brought up, you know, it was the Vince McMahon reference when McIntyre brought up being The Chosen One. And then Punk Goes, who chose you? It was kind of like, ‘Oh, God,’ because I guess one of the things is that Vince McMahon’s name is not allowed to be mentioned on TV. But McIntyre changed focus and never mentioned the name, and they got out of it.” Meltzer stated.