Vince McMahon’s Netflix Documentary Set To Premiere Soon

The docuseries about Vince McMahon’s life and career appears to be set to premiere this year, following years of development.

WWE first announced on its third-quarter 2020 earnings call that they had partnered with Netflix to air it, with Bill Simmons serving as executive producer. Chris Smith, best known for Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, has been named director.

WWE claimed it would be the most expensive Netflix docuseries of all time. Simmons previously confirmed that, while McMahon will be able to view clips, he will not be able to provide feedback before the docuseries’ final cut.

Dave Meltzer mentioned on Wrestling Observer Radio that he was interviewed for the project, and that it will be released sooner than people expect.

“Yeah, today I went to Los Angeles to do a Netflix taping. [About what?] Vince McMahon. So I guess what I can say, since I’m not supposed to say much about it, is that the Netflix series is going to be out sooner than you think. Okay, I guess that’s the best way to put it. I’ll know the date. I mean, I’ll be able to release the date pretty soon, and it’s soon. It’s a big freaking deal. And they’ve interviewed all kinds of people. And, I was told the most interesting person they’ve interviewed is Vince McMahon.”

Meltzer added, “I’ve done multiple tapings for this. This one was more to catch up on everything that’s happened since the last taping, which they thought, you know, I mean, the series, I guess the, you know, when it started and how it how it’s ended is completely different because when it started, it was just, Vince McMahon, the owner of the company. And now it’s, he’s not the owner of the company. And there are all of the reasons that he’s not the owner of the company. And there’s the payoffs and all that stuff, all that happened, well, they were years into this thing, into this documentary before all that stuff happened. And then they kind of had to redo everything, or you know, refocus on all kinds of new stuff.”

