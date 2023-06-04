Vince Russo Opens Up About Booking Wrestlers With Real Issues Against One Another

When Vince Russo was working behind the scenes in the wrestling industry, real-life issues between wrestlers would always catch his eye.

Russo was hired by WCW in 1999 after his success backstage in the WWF during the Attitude Era.

Years later, Russo would join TNA Wrestling, and his presence immediately increased the number of gimmick matches on the show.

Russo saw many examples of wrestlers with genuine heat with one another during his years in the industry, and during the latest “Wrestle Binge,” the former writer recalled his approach to these issues.

He stated, “I worked in the business when there was a lot of heat with a lot of people. I can tell you that’s the best television because the emotions are real. Jarret-Angle, emotions are real. Scott Steiner-Ric Flair. Bret-Shawn. Whenever I knew there was a personal issue as a writer, I was all over it because, as professionals, I’m also expecting, guys, do you wanna make money or not?

“Yes, there’s heat, yes, you don’t like each other. As professionals, we can capitalize on this situation, and there was never an issue. They always did it. I never had a guy say to me, ‘I will absolutely not, without a shadow of a doubt, work with so and so.’ I never had.”

You can check out the show below: