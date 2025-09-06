Watch: AJ Lee Signs WWE Contract Following SmackDown Return

AJ Lee is officially back in WWE.

Shortly after her shocking return on this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown in Chicago, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque confirmed that the former three-time Divas Champion has signed a new deal with the company.

In a video shared on his X account, Triple H posted footage of Lee smiling as she signed her new contract, writing: “Ink to paper…the calm before the storm.” He also shared a backstage photo of himself alongside Lee and her husband, CM Punk, at the Allstate Arena.

Lee’s WWE comeback was set up during the closing segment of SmackDown. As Becky Lynch verbally and physically attacked Punk in the ring, Lee’s iconic entrance theme hit to a thunderous ovation from the Chicago crowd. Skipping to the ring, Lee launched a Thesz press on Lynch and landed a slap that sent “The Man” fleeing up the ramp. The broadcast ended with Lee and Punk embracing in the ring, marking her first WWE appearance in over ten years.

Lee initially retired in 2015 following WrestleMania 31 due to a neck injury, later finding success as an author and mental health advocate. Her return ends a decade-long absence from professional wrestling and reignites her legacy as one of the most influential women of her generation.

With her signing now official, the expectation is that AJ Lee will team with CM Punk to face World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch in a mixed tag team match at Wrestlepalooza on September 20.