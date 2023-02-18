WATCH: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Gives Speech Ahead Of XFL Season Opener (Video)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a good public speaker.
The WWE legend and Hollywood big-shot put that skill on display on Saturday at the XFL season opener.
Ahead of the first game of the new season of the XFL, which Johnson has an ownership stake in, the pro wrestling legend and big-budget movie star gave a passionate speech.
Check out the video below.
It’s @XFL2023 Game Day
The XFL is the league of grit, passion, culture & opportunity.
Our #XFL season begins this afternoon during our season opener, with our@XFLRenegades vs @XFLVipers
It all begins TODAY 🏈 🏟️ 🇺🇸
See you on the field.
~ #54 pic.twitter.com/BDFzz1NQtx
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 18, 2023