WATCH: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Gives Speech Ahead Of XFL Season Opener (Video)

By
Matt Boone
-

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a good public speaker.

The WWE legend and Hollywood big-shot put that skill on display on Saturday at the XFL season opener.

Ahead of the first game of the new season of the XFL, which Johnson has an ownership stake in, the pro wrestling legend and big-budget movie star gave a passionate speech.

Check out the video below.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR