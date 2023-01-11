Video: Road To AEW Dynamite In Los Angeles

The road to AEW Dynamite: Los Angeles is winding down.

Ahead of this week’s AEW Dynamite on TBS show from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California, All Elite Wrestling has released the latest installment of their “Road To” documentary-style preview series.

Focusing on the Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page, Bryan Danielson vs. Konosuke Takeshita and the Saraya & Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter tag-team match, you can watch the “AEW Road To L.A.” special in its’ entirety via the video embedded below.

