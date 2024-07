During the June 22nd, 2024 episode of WWE RAW, Dominik Mysterio stated that he “hated” Liv Morgan and that she “ruined” his life. Dominik also yelled at Liv in Spanish. Here is the translation:

“Do you not understand what I’m telling you bitch? I can’t understand what goes on in your head! Are you a dumbass or what? I hate you with all of my life!”

Ripley, who licked Dominik in response to his comments, will face Liv Morgan for the women’s world title at the 2024 Summerslam PLE.