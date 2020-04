In an interview with GQ.com, Edge talked about what he wanted to accomplish with his match at Wrestlemania 36:

“Honestly, I want this to be my best WrestleMania match ever.”

“I want to blow people’s minds, man. I really do. I want to come back at 46 years old and be in the shape that I always wanted to be in. Right now, I have it all dialed in. My diet is now taken off my plate, so I can fully concentrate on telling the story I want to tell.”