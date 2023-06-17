What Happened After WWE SmackDown Went Off-Air (Video)

Following this week’s episode of SmackDown on FOX, the WWE Universe made their feelings about Roman Reigns abundantly clear.

Jey Uso left the Bloodline this week, siding with his brother Jimmy and superkicking both Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

Following the conclusion of SmackDown, a perplexed Reigns watched as fans chanted “You deserve it” in reference to the kicks and The Usos turning on him.

A WWE Money in the Bank 2023 match pitting The Usos against Reigns and Solo Sikoa has been rumored but not confirmed.

