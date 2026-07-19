What Happened Between CM Punk And Cody Rhodes After WWE SNME

During the main event of Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis attacked GUNTHER during the closing stages of a high-stakes tag team match. This distraction allowed CM Punk to deliver the GTS and cover Cody Rhodes for the pinfall.

After the match, Rhodes handed the Undisputed WWE Title to Punk and raised his hand in celebration. However, as Punk was about to walk away, he accidentally struck Rhodes in the eye with the strap of his belt.

Later, WWE shared exclusive backstage footage of Jackie Redmond interviewing Punk. During the interview, a visibly angry Rhodes confronted Punk, escalating the situation. Rhodes shouted profanities and demanded that the camera team stop filming. Eventually, Bobby Roode and WWE United States Champion Trick Williams had to intervene to separate the two.

Rhodes and Punk are scheduled to face each other for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam next month.