What Influenced The Ember Moon ‘Mystery Person’ Segments

In an interview with SI.com, Ember Moon talked about the “mystery person” segments that led to her return to the NXT brand at the Takeover 31 PPV:

“When learned I was headed to NXT, the whole motorcycle package was an idea I had after watching an action movie called Hardcore Henry. The NXT creative team is absolutely amazing, and they got this massive set for me. I wanted elements of The Masked Singer so we could have clues to keep people guessing. And they were like, ‘Let’s do it!’

There is a video game I play, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, where there are these two dueling voices and you have to listen closely, and we did something similar for the surprise, which was absolutely amazing.”