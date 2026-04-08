What Newman’s IWGP Title Win Said About New Japan

New Japan Pro Wrestling history was made last weekend at the Sakura Genesis event at Sumo Hall in front of a reported 6,000 fans when Callum Newman, the winner of the New Japan Cup to secure a title shot, beat Yota Tsuji to become the youngest IWGP Heavyweight champion in the NJPW record books.

At 23, Newman broke into the sport during his teenage years so he has a skewed level of experience compared to most his age, but after he debuted in the organization just two and a half years ago, this was a very surprising decision made by the Japanese office. That’s not to say that it was the wrong decision, or that it will be a hindrance toward the overall direction of the company, but rather to point out that it creates questions as to what the motivation was behind it, as well as what impact that deciding factor will have going forward.

Will Ospreay was there during Newman’s post-match comments, implying that he was seeking help from his former United Empire stablemate in his ongoing feud with the death riders in AEW. Considering that Newman was somewhat of a protege of Ospreay’s after the British youngster started in the sport because of his fandom of Ospreay, it would theoretically make sense for Newman to be recruited to assist his mentor. There was actually recent speculation that Newman might be the next one to make his way to AEW because of the time that he spent as a part of the Ospreay faction, but then Newman announced that he inked a new deal with the Japanese league a few months ago, which might be one of the reasons why management decided to put him over for the championship.

The story here is less about the in-ring work, because we know that New Japan has an emphasis and high standard on that aspect of the organization, and more to do with the fact that this could be a pivotal time for the Japanese group, as far as its ability to remain a key player in the industry on a global basis.

The main event bout between Tsuji and Newman was tremendous, as it blended the work rate style mentioned earlier with a level of drama that tilted back and fourth before the conclusion. Newman used a low blow to set up the finish so perhaps that was designed to keep Tsuji strong for a rematch later on. Callum Newman is very good bell-to-bell, he can deliver quality matches and has a track record of doing so, but the brass tacks is simple, does he have the name value or the status to carry the company as the heavyweight champion? Yes, I understand that one of the reason that Kazuchika Okada originally got over as strong as he did and had such a legendary run as champion was because of the “shock” victory to move him into the main event conversation, but Okada was touted for his potential before that happened. Furthermore, Okada is arguably a generational talent so it would be unfair to make those comparisons to Newman anyway. That said, this title switch definitely wasn’t something that most would’ve seen coming, and it’s somewhat shocking, not because Newman isn’t a solid performer, but rather that it was such an unexpected decision, based on Tsuji’s built up journey to the championship after winning the G1 tournament to get a shot at the title at the Tokyo Dome just three months ago.

That’s one of the key aspects of this story, where does this leave Tsuji? At 32, he’s in the prime of his career so it’s not nearly as though his time at the top of the card is over, but did management fumble their best chance to cement him to the strongest degree as one of the money-drawing main event guys? Sure, the office can book him to win the title again down the road, but will it make the same impression? As far as impressions, will this relatively quick title change give the impression that Tsuji couldn’t get over as the top guy on the roster?

I have to say, I think the office, even unintentionally, chopped Tsuji down at the knees. He looks like a star, he can go in the ring, and as I said prior, he had a path to the title that the audience was invested in when he defeated Konosuke Takeshita for the belt at Wrestle Kingdom in January. Dropping the title this quickly, specifically when the organization usually books longer title reigns to give the belt cache, makes it seem like he couldn’t step up into the role as champion in a completely effective manner.

As far as Newman as champion, there could be, and hopefully there is, a bigger picture that will unfold in the grand scheme of things. As of right now, Newman just isn’t a guy that most fans will associate with the IWGP heavyweight championship or the main event position, but it’s possible that was by design. Not only will Newman have to step up his presentation to carry himself as the champion but, his title run must be booked in a way that spotlights that as well. This could be a specific effort toward building the future of the company. However, the same argument could’ve been made for Tsuji’s title victory. The worst case scenario might be that the office is going to throw as much at the wall to see what sticks to try to catch lightning in a bottle to jump start the organization since the roster is so thin after the slew of exits from talent that went to AEW.

The best case scenario, and hopefully this might be where they’re going, Newman as champion might be used as a way to get more involvement from All Elite to essentially bolster the New Japan cards. Takeshita was on the Sakura Genesis show, and during the post-match segment of the main event, Gabe Kidd, who was just announced as signing with All Elite officially last month, challenged Newman for the championship. Let’s be honest here, New Japan simply can’t compete with a billionaire’s money, and for whatever reason, Tony Khan wants to sign most of the talent that gets praised in the Wrestling Observer newsletter, regardless of if he has a spot for them or not. Tony should be smart enough to know that for stability of the overall business, it’s important that New Japan stays a true commodity so hopefully, he will send more talent their way to at the very least, keep the brand on solid ground in the future. Japan can be a place where talent either gets discovered or has the opportunity to reinvent themselves. If Newman as IWGP champion gets Ospreay back on the card for key events in Japan, maybe there’s more business to be done beyond the spotlight of the youngest champion in the history of the company.

The biggest hurdle for the company in general is the lack of depth to the roster. That’s not to say that the current crop of guys don’t have talent, but rather to point out that the departures were at such a rapid pace that it’s not realistic to expect them to be replenished just as fast. If there’s a long-term plan in place for Newman then that’s great, but if he was picked because the office didn’t think that Tsuji had met expectations as champion then it could lead to a status of total indifference within the organization since there wasn’t a firm direction. Newman’s potential involvement on All Elite programming could be a way for him to look like a bigger star in Japan since he would international exposure. At the same time, it could be an indirect audition for Tony Khan to see how he works in front of an All Elite audience to possibly sign him when his NJPW deal expires, which is basically what the Forbidden Door pay-per-views were before Tony signed almost every top guy in New Japan. Either way, it will be interesting to see if Newman’s run as champion will be successful since it will probably be a reflection of the company itself, specifically because it might be the most defining narrative of the year for the promotion.

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Until next week

-Jim LaMotta

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