Backstage News On CM Punk’s Promo From Monday’s WWE RAW

WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk opened this past Monday’s episode of WWE RAW with a lengthy promo segment that ran approximately 13 minutes and quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the night.

The promo drew comparisons to Punk’s iconic “pipebomb,” as he addressed several real-world topics, including rising ticket prices, while referencing names such as Roman Reigns, The Rock, Vince McMahon, Pat McAfee, and Ari Emanuel.

According to BodySlam+, Punk was given a series of bullet points rather than a fully scripted promo, allowing him the freedom to expand on key themes. The report noted that Punk also built upon Cody Rhodes’ recent SmackDown promo, voicing broader frustrations shared by talent in the locker room.

Additional details have since emerged regarding the segment. PWInsider’s Mike Johnson reports that Punk’s promo deviated from the planned outline and included unscripted elements, contributing to what many viewed as a more genuine and heartfelt delivery.

The segment also highlighted growing frustration within WWE regarding ticket pricing. Multiple reports indicate that talent have been limited to just two complimentary tickets per person, despite some events not selling out and seats remaining available. Wrestlers are reportedly required to purchase any additional tickets at standard prices.

Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer noted that WWE may consider adjusting ticket pricing in the coming months, although no official decision has been confirmed.

Punk’s promo also touched on concerns surrounding ticket sales for WrestleMania 42. He is currently scheduled to challenge Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship at the event.

As of now, WWE has not issued any official statement regarding the promo or the issues raised, but the segment continues to generate significant discussion both online and backstage.