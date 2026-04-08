Backstage Update On Liv Morgan Following WWE RAW Injury Angle

On Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, a backstage segment featured Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer blindsiding and attacking her rival, Liv Morgan. During this segment, Morgan was talking to her stablemate, Roxanne Perez, when they inadvertently collided and banged heads after Vaquer’s surprise attack, which seemingly left both wrestlers injured.

According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, both Morgan and Perez entered concussion protocol following RAW after their hard collision. There are concerns that this incident could lead to complications affecting WrestleMania 42.

Morgan and Vaquer are scheduled to face off for the Women’s World Title at WrestleMania 42: Night One on April 18. It is currently unclear if Morgan will have to withdraw from the match due to her injury, but updates will be provided as they become available.