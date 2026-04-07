Alberto El Patron Arrested In Mexico Over Domestic Violence Allegations

According to El Universal, former WWE and AAA star Alberto El Patrón has once again run into legal trouble. He was arrested in San Luis Potosí, northern Mexico, after his wife made an emergency call claiming she was a victim of domestic abuse.

This incident comes less than a month after El Patrón launched a new wrestling promotion in Mexico, LM52, in collaboration with Dr. Wagner Jr.

Early reports indicate that the State Civil Guard responded to the emergency call and detained El Patrón. Photos that surfaced online show him apparently handcuffed, and his mugshot was released in a Facebook post.

El Patrón has a history of domestic violence allegations. In 2020, he was arrested and charged with four counts of sexual assault and one count of aggravated kidnapping. These charges stemmed from accusations that he assaulted a woman after accusing her of infidelity, forced her to “wear a dress and dance for him,” and ultimately violently sexually assaulted her over a period of 16 hours. However, those charges were dropped in December 2021, reportedly after a key witness went missing.

Additionally, former WWE star Paige has also accused El Patrón of domestic violence during their relationship.