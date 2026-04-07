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Mystery Teaser Airs On WWE RAW Ahead Of Liv Morgan WrestleMania Match

By
James Hetfield
-
Mystery Dance WWE RAW
Mystery Dance WWE RAW

On Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, a new mystery teaser video featuring a group of dancers aired. This video was shown before Je’Von Evans’ entrance for the 6-Man Tag Team Match, which included Evans, WWE Intercontinental Champion Penta, and Dragon Lee facing off against Los Americanos (El Grande Americano, Bravo Americano, and Rayo Americano).

In the video, seven dancers were positioned with their backs to the camera, while the dancer at the center, who had blonde hair, performed a routine to Liv Morgan’s entrance music. The purpose of the video is currently unclear, and it has not been shared on WWE’s official Twitter (X) account.

Liv Morgan is scheduled to challenge Stephanie Vaquer for the Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania 42.

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