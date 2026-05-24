Updated Lineup For WWE Clash In Italy 2026

WWE has announced the updated lineup for its 2026 Clash in Italy premium live event (PLE), scheduled for next weekend.

In a notable match, WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion “The Man” Becky Lynch will defend her title against Sol Ruca. Meanwhile, “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar is set to face “The Ruler” Oba Femi in a singles match.

The Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match was arranged after Lynch got herself disqualified during a non-title match against Ruca at last night’s event. Lynch attacked Ruca with her title belt before the match could even begin, laying out her opponent. Later, during a segment with SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, it was revealed that he had just spoken with RAW General Manager Adam Pearce. Aldis informed Lynch that, due to her actions, she would have to defend her title against Ruca next weekend at WWE Clash in Italy. As a result, Ruca now has an official shot at the title and an opportunity for payback against Lynch.

The singles match between Lesnar and Femi became official after a match graphic was displayed. Michael Cole mentioned during last night’s event that all Femi needed to do was put his signature on the contract. Femi triumphed over Lesnar in the opening match of WrestleMania 42 Night Two, leading Lesnar to hint at retirement by leaving his boots and gloves in the ring. He emotionally embraced WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman and acknowledged the fans, but it turned out to be a ruse. The Beast Incarnate returned on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, delivering multiple F5s to The Ruler. Following this, Heyman handed a contract for a rematch at Clash in Italy to Pearce, with Lesnar’s signature already affixed. Femi is expected to respond to Lesnar’s challenge this Monday, but it seems to be a mere formality as the two powerhouses are on a collision course.

Previously announced for the show is WWE Women’s Champion “The Eradicator” Rhea Ripley, who will defend her title against Jade Cargill. Additionally, WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The OTC” Roman Reigns will defend his title against “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu in a Tribal Combat Match.

WWE Clash in Italy 2026 will take place on Sunday, May 31st, at the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy. The event will be broadcast live on ESPN Unlimited in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.