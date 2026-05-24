Becky Lynch Blasts “Corruption” After WWE Disqualification Loss

During WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion “The Man” Becky Lynch faced Sol Ruca in a non-title match. In the match, Ruca attempted to execute her finishing move, the Sol Snatcher, on the reigning champion.

However, Lynch put referee Jessica Carr in a dangerous position, resulting in a disqualification victory for Ruca. After the match, Lynch retaliated by delivering multiple Manhandle Slams to Ruca.

Lynch’s actions had consequences, as shortly afterward, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis informed her, on behalf of RAW General Manager Adam Pearce, that she would defend her title against Sol Ruca at Clash in Italy next Sunday. Following this announcement, Lynch took to her official Twitter (X) account to respond to her loss.

Lynch wrote, “I GUESS I’M SO GOOD AT WINNING THAT I WIN FOR OTHER PEOPLE NOW!!!! SUCKER SOL RUCA COULDN’T BEAT ME!!!!!! AND SHE HIT AN OFFICIAL REFEREE!!!!!! WE MUST STOP THE CORRUPTION!!!”