Full WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 1 And Night 2 Lineups Revealed On ESPN’s Get Up

In the latest episode of ESPN’s Get Up, the broadcast team announced the complete lineups for WrestleMania 42, including which matches will air on ESPN2 for Night 1 and ESPN for Night 2. So far, WWE has scheduled seven matchups for Night 1 and six matches for Night 2.

Night 1 will take place on Saturday, April 18, with the first hour starting at 6 PM ET on ESPN2. Night 2 will occur on Sunday, April 19, also beginning at 6 PM ET, but it will air on ESPN.

Below are the complete lineups for both Saturday and Sunday:

WrestleMania 42 – Night 1 (April 18)

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Randy Orton

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Liv Morgan

– WWE Women’s United States Championship Match: AJ Lee (c) vs. Becky Lynch

– Seth Rollins vs. GUNTHER.

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: Lash Legend and Nia Jax (c) vs. The Bellas vs. Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria

– 6-Man Tag Team Match (On ESPN2): The Vision (Logan Paul and Austin Theory) and IShowSpeed vs. The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) and LA Knight

– Unsanctioned Match (on ESPN2): Drew McIntyre vs. Jacob Fatu

WrestleMania 42 – Night 2 (April 19)

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: CM Punk (c) vs. Roman Reigns

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

– WWE United States Championship Match: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Trick Williams

– Singles Match: Dominik Mysterio vs. The Demon Finn Balor

– Singles Match (On ESPN): Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi

– WWE Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match (On ESPN): Penta (c) vs. Rusev vs. Je’Von Evans vs. JD McDonagh vs. Dragon Lee vs. Rey Mysterio

According to the announcement, the main event for Night 1 will feature Orton vs. Rhodes, while Night 2 will showcase Reigns vs. Punk. The initial hours of the shows will air on ESPN and ESPN2, with the remainder available on the ESPN App. Additionally, WrestleMania 42 will be broadcast internationally on Netflix.

🚨 #WrestleMania Saturday Card 🚨 As first announced by @JoeTessESPN on @GetUpESPN, here is the full match card for WrestleMania Saturday going down on Saturday April 18th in @Vegas at @AllegiantStadm with the FIRST HOUR airing on @espn 2! pic.twitter.com/GZmSyxT4YX — WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2026