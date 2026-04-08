MJF Names WWE Era He Would Most Want To Compete In

AEW World Champion MJF appeared on Late Night Grin to discuss various topics, including which WWE era he would like to be a part of.

MJF said, “The easy answer is Attitude Era, and it’s the right answer. It just is. And I watch that — to be honest, and there are some people who are going to agree with this because they’re not smooth-brained and there’s some people that aren’t. I really think if you plop me into any era of professional wrestling, I’d be in the same spot that I’m in now. Genuinely. I do truly feel in my heart of hearts I’m the most complete professional wrestler right now in the world today. And I’ve got youth on my side too, thank God. Um and my body feels good for the most part. But Attitude Era — I think the reason I’d want to be involved in that is because the level of competition of guys that could talk. Forget the wrestling. We all know great wrestling is fun. But for me to have been able to go back and forth on the stick with The Rock, or with Steve Austin, or Mick Foley or Shawn. Not saying Bret was a good promo, but he was good in his own way. I think me and Bret would be interesting. God, there’s so much, dude. There’s just so much money there.

On Triple H:

“Triple H would be really fun. I’d probably get in trouble in that era if we had a feud. ‘What did he say? You can’t say that!’ No, I’m a big Triple H mark too, which is like sacrilege in my locker room because — you know. But I do think he will never get his flowers because of the fact that he was, you know, banging the f**king boss’s [daughter]. Everybody just assumes that’s the only reason why he got over. The fact of the matter is — and I’ve said it before in interviews, he made the guys that were hot hotter. He made sure there was nothing about him that was likable. And he didn’t do it in a cheap way. Sorry, Shane Douglas. He didn’t do it in a cheap way, there’s a difference.

On Mick Foley considering a comeback a few years ago:

“Look, he’s talked about it openly. We sat down and we had a discussion of what that would look like. And it was a very good talk. I still think he’s a bitch, but you know. If whatever tirzepatide peptide he’s on allows him to lose some more weight, maybe he can still make a comeback. We’ll see what happens.”

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(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)