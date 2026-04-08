Roxanne Perez Breaks Silence After WWE RAW Injury Scare

On Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, a backstage segment featured Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer blindsiding and attacking her rival, Liv Morgan. During this segment, Morgan was speaking with her stablemate, Roxanne Perez, when they inadvertently collided and banged heads after Vaquer’s attack, leaving both wrestlers injured.

Following RAW, reports indicated that both Morgan and Perez entered concussion protocol.

Recently, Perez shared an update on her injury via Instagram. She posted a photo with ice applied to her head, reassuring her fans that she was “alive and well.” This message was in response to the concern raised after the incident was aired.

Perez had just returned to WWE programming after being sidelined since the Royal Rumble due to surgery for a benign growth on her back. Her comeback included participation in ongoing storylines featuring Morgan and Vaquer.

In the storyline context, Perez has been aligned with The Judgment Day since May 2025. The group has been involved in various angles, including tag team matches within the women’s division. During Morgan’s absence, Perez stepped into a supporting role, even winning the Women’s Tag Team Championship alongside Raquel Rodriguez.

The current storyline is building toward WrestleMania 42 Night 1, where Morgan is scheduled to challenge Vaquer for the Women’s World Championship. As of now, there are no reports of any further issues related to Perez following the incident.