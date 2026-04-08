WWE NXT Reveals “NXT Revenge” With Title Match And Major Debut

During Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT, General Manager Robert Stone announced a special two-week event called NXT Revenge, which will begin with next week’s show.

The first week of the event will feature an NXT Championship match, with Tony D’Angelo defending his title against Ethan Page. Additionally, there will be a concert by Joe Hendry. The second week will showcase a Last Woman Standing Match between ZARIA and Sol Ruca.

Stone also announced that Kali Armstrong will make her NXT debut during this event, along with the finals of the Men’s Speed Championship tournament, and a match between Kelani Jordan and Jaida Parker.

Both weeks of NXT Revenge will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, and will air live on The CW in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.