Viewership Numbers For March 30th Episode Of WWE RAW

According to Netflix, the WWE RAW episode that aired on March 30 ranked #6 and averaged 3 million viewers globally, based on a total of 5.5 million hours viewed. This marks a 3.45% increase from the episode that aired on March 23, which had 2.9 million viewers. The March 30 episode matched the viewership of the episode from March 16.

The March 30 episode placed in the top 10 across 18 countries, including: Bolivia (#4), Bahamas (#5), Canada (#6), Ecuador (#8), Mexico (#10), Nicaragua (#10), Trinidad and Tobago (#4), the United States (#5), Bulgaria (#7), the United Kingdom (#8), Egypt (#7), Bahrain (#6), India (#8), Jordan (#9), Kuwait (#8), Lebanon (#9), Sri Lanka (#8), and Saudi Arabia (#9).

According to available data, WWE RAW is averaging 2.90 million viewers on Netflix in 2026, down from 3.223 million at the same time in 2025.

The episode was headlined by a segment featuring Roman Reigns, known as “The OTC,” and the current World Heavyweight Champion, CM Punk, also known as “The Best in the World.”