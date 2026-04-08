WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 4/3/2026

According to WrestleNomics, last Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network attracted an average of 1.508 million viewers and achieved a rating of 0.43 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This represents a 15.29% increase from the previous week’s viewership of 1.308 million and a 31.21% rise from last week’s rating of 0.33 in the same demographic. The ratings and total audience for this episode were the highest since September 5th, 2025, when the show garnered a rating of 0.51 and 1.585 million viewers. That episode was significant, as it followed the Clash in Paris event, which featured Brock Lesnar’s return and hinted at AJ Lee’s anticipated comeback.

Currently, WWE SmackDown is averaging a rating of 0.298 in the key 18-49 demographic with 1.228 million viewers. In comparison, the same period in 2025 saw a higher rating of 0.461 and an average of 1.535 million viewers.

The latest episode was headlined by WWE United States Champion Sami Zayn defending his title against Carmelo Hayes.