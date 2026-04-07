Finn Balor Teases Return Of The Demon Ahead Of WrestleMania 42

On Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, Finn Bálor was scheduled to face JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day as he prepares for a singles match against AAA Mega Champion “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 42. However, the match never commenced as Mysterio attacked Bálor from behind. Both members of The Judgment Day then incapacitated their former ally with an AAA Mega Championship shot and a chair.

Later in the show, a vignette aired in which Bálor expressed his desire to handle things the easy way. He mentioned that he was the one who taught Dominik how to play dirty. Bálor then indicated that Dominik has only seen one side of him, and there is a part of him he believed was gone forever, but Dominik has awakened it. Bálor concluded by stating, “At WrestleMania, it’s coming for you.” The camera zoomed in on Bálor as he began to exhibit signs of the Demon before the vignette abruptly ended.

The Demon has not been seen since Bálor’s loss to WWE Hall of Famer Edge in a Hell in a Cell match at WrestleMania 39.