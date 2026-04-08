WWE NXT Results – April 7, 2026

WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

Commentators: Vic Joseph & Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

The post-Stand & Deliver edition of WWE NXT kicked off with newly crowned NXT Champion Tony D’Angelo making his way to the ring.

Tony D’Angelo, Joe Hendry, Ethan Page, Ricky Saints, DarkState Segment

Tony D’Angelo opened the show by reflecting on his NXT journey, saying many fans had been with him since the beginning when he first arrived as just a kid. Now, he said, he is no longer just a man — he is the man, and finally the NXT Champion. D’Angelo also declared himself the first-ever NXT Grand Slam Champion, calling the moment everything he had worked for since day one.

D’Angelo admitted he had made decisions along the way that he both agreed with and regretted, but said every choice helped shape the man he is today. He then promised that his hands had an iron grip on the championship and that no one — not Ethan Page, Ricky Saints, or even Joe Hendry — was taking it from him.

That brought out Joe Hendry, who congratulated D’Angelo and admitted that Tony was the better man at Stand & Deliver. Hendry said that while D’Angelo won on that night, he had to wonder whether the outcome would have been different had Ricky Saints and Ethan Page not been involved.

Ethan Page interrupted and quickly shut that down, insisting that if anyone deserved a one-on-one title opportunity, it was him after beating Hendry. Page claimed that if he had not been distracted by Ricky Saints, he would have become a two-time champion instead of watching what he called a “knockoff punisher” hold the title.

Ricky Saints then entered the argument and fired back, blaming Page for attacking him first and saying that if Page had put his ego aside, Saints would now be the two-time NXT Champion.

D’Angelo cut them all off and told everyone to get in line, saying it did not matter who stepped up because the result would be the same as it was at Stand & Deliver — him beating all three of them.

That was when DarkState’s music hit, instantly throwing the arena into chaos. All hell broke loose to close the opening segment. After the commercial break, Robert Stone announced that D’Angelo, Hendry, Page, and Saints would face DarkState in an 8-Man Tag Team Match later in the night, saying he had already had enough of the nonsense.

First Match: Sol Ruca vs. Izzi Dame (w/ The Culling)

Sol Ruca and Izzi Dame started with a brief feeling-out process before Ruca used her speed and agility to gain the early advantage. She targeted Dame’s legs, connected with a running hip attack, blasted her with a PK, and followed with a standing moonsault for a two-count.

Ruca stayed in control with a side headlock and continued attacking the back of Dame’s knees, but Dame eventually turned things around by cutting Ruca off in mid-air and using her size to wear her down. Dame regained control during the commercial break and kept the pressure on as the match returned.

Ruca battled back with a springboard buckshot lariat, a pair of diving back elbows, a German suplex, and a missile dropkick. She built momentum and nearly had the match won after a running knee strike, but Dame stayed alive. Dame later hit a flying Codebreaker for a close near fall of her own.

The finish came after Dame rolled to the outside. Ruca went for an Orihara moonsault, but Shawn Spears pulled Dame out of harm’s way behind the referee’s back. Moments later, Zaria speared Ruca on the floor without the referee seeing it. Dame then rolled Ruca back into the ring and hit Dame Over to score the pin.

Winner: Izzi Dame

After the match, Zaria warned Sol Ruca that their issues would end only when she said they were over.

— Backstage, The Vanity Project interrupted a meeting Robert Stone was about to have with Blake Monroe. They unveiled a custom-made Women’s North American Championship belt for Monroe, calling her the forever champion. Stone was not impressed and reminded Monroe that she lost at Stand & Deliver. He then announced that if Monroe wanted another title shot, she would have to team with Jackson Drake against Tatum Paxley and Shiloh Hill in a mixed tag team match later in the night.

— Another backstage segment showed Elio LeFleur speaking with EK Prosper and Dorian Van Dux. LeFleur remained disappointed about having to relinquish the WWE Speed Championship due to injury, but said he hoped one of them would win the tournament. Van Dux thanked him for the opportunity and said he would be making his debut next week, only for Prosper to remind him that they would be facing each other in the first round.

Second Match: Keanu Carver vs. Jasper Troy vs. Josh Briggs – Triple Threat Match

Josh Briggs came out swinging before the bell even rang, taking the fight to both Keanu Carver and Jasper Troy. Briggs drove Carver into the ring post and went right after Troy, trying to establish control early. Once the match officially got underway, all three big men traded power offense in a physical battle.

Briggs briefly controlled the action with heavy strikes and a sidewalk slam, but Carver answered with a headbutt and a running back elbow before Troy inserted himself into the match again with a body avalanche. The pace remained chaotic, with no one able to maintain control for long.

Carver used his strength to punish both opponents, repeatedly driving Briggs into the turnbuckles and flooring Troy at ringside. Briggs rallied with a pair of big boots, but Carver shut him down with a running powerslam for a near fall.

The closing moments broke down into a slugfest, with Troy landing a Black Hole Slam and a chokeslam, only to be cut off before he could capitalize. Briggs tried to regain momentum, but Carver caught him clean with another pounce and then delivered Carve Up to pick up the victory.

Winner: Keanu Carver

— In the back, Tatum Paxley told Shiloh Hill she thought she would be done with Blake Monroe after reclaiming the Women’s North American Title at Stand & Deliver, but Monroe simply would not leave her alone. Shiloh joked about giving Monroe tinfoil, and the two focused on winning their mixed tag match later in the night. Ricky Saints then walked in, insulted them as “weird,” and was quickly mocked in return as they pointed out DarkState had already taken him out earlier in the show.

Third Match: Tony D’Angelo, Joe Hendry, Ethan Page & Ricky Saints vs. DarkState – 8-Man Tag Team Match

Tony D’Angelo wasted no time and went right after DarkState before the opening bell. The numbers quickly caught up with him, however, as DarkState isolated him in the corner and used frequent tags to keep him grounded. D’Angelo eventually fought his way back and tagged in Ethan Page, though miscommunication between Page and Ricky Saints immediately became a problem.

Saints and Page repeatedly tagged themselves in and out, bickering as they tried to one-up each other while DarkState took advantage. Joe Hendry eventually entered and gave his team a spark with a delayed vertical suplex and a burst of offense, but DarkState once again cut the ring in half and wore him down.

The match continued to break down with momentum shifts, illegal interference, and near-constant dysfunction among D’Angelo’s team. DarkState worked well together and kept Hendry isolated for a long stretch, grounding him with tags and power offense while Tony, Page, and Saints struggled to stay on the same page.

Late in the match, chaos erupted. Myles Borne ran in and attacked Dion Lennox from behind to get revenge for what happened earlier. That distraction opened the door for the legal competitors to get involved in another wild sequence. D’Angelo tagged in and ran wild with German suplexes and haymakers, eventually planting Shugars with Forget About It.

But before D’Angelo could secure the win, Ethan Page made a blind tag. As D’Angelo dropped Shugars with a chokeslam, Page blasted Tony with a pump kick and stole the spotlight by planting Shugars with Twisted Grin to get the pin for his team.

Winners: Tony D’Angelo, Joe Hendry, Ethan Page & Ricky Saints

After the match, D’Angelo immediately got his revenge by chokeslamming Page.

— A video package aired recapping the escalating rivalry between Jaida Parker and Kelani Jordan, including their recent altercation at the WWE Performance Center. It was announced that Parker would face Jordan in a rematch next week.

Fourth Match: Lexis King (w/ The Birthright) vs. Chazz “Starboy” Hall – First Round Match In The WWE Speed Championship Tournament

Chazz “Starboy” Hall came out flying with speed and innovation, avoiding Lexis King’s offense and connecting with quick strikes, a hurricanrana, and a series of athletic counters that kept King on the defensive.

Hall nearly pulled off the upset after hitting a standing sliced bread and a standing corkscrew moonsault for a close near fall. He kept the momentum on his side and even landed a Space Fly Tiger Drop to the floor after knocking King from the top rope.

Back inside the ring, Hall attempted a Shooting Star Press, but King got his knees up just in time. From there, King capitalized and connected with The Coronation to advance in the tournament.

Winner: Lexis King

— Backstage, Robert Stone reprimanded Myles Borne for interfering in the 8-man tag match. Borne said he was only returning the favor to Dion Lennox. Tony D’Angelo then entered the scene and made it clear that now that he was champion, everyone wanted a title shot — and after tonight, the man he wanted was Ethan Page. Stone responded by making the match official. As D’Angelo walked off, he turned and came face-to-face with Keanu Carver.

— Another reminder aired that The Heartbreak Kid: Shawn Michaels documentary will premiere on April 13 on Peacock.

Fifth Match: Blake Monroe & Jackson Drake (w/ The Vanity Project) vs. Tatum Paxley & Shiloh Hill – Mixed Tag Team Match

Blake Monroe entered the match flaunting her custom-made title belt in front of Tatum Paxley, but Paxley wasted no time going after her. The two traded control early before Monroe tagged in Jackson Drake, allowing Shiloh Hill to get involved.

Hill brought plenty of aggression and dominated Drake for stretches, while Paxley kept Monroe grounded with her unique offense. Monroe and Drake, however, slowly turned the tide, especially once outside interference and distractions from The Vanity Project began to play a role.

The match remained competitive throughout, with Hill and Paxley scoring some strong tandem offense, including stereo submissions and a big somersault plancha from Hill. Paxley looked poised to put Monroe away late, but Drake kept inserting himself at the right moments to prevent it.

In the closing sequence, Paxley dropped Drake with a spinning wheel kick and avoided Monroe’s initial attempt at the Glamour Shot DDT. Monroe responded with a headbutt and then finally connected with The Glamour Shot DDT to give her team the win.

Winners: Blake Monroe & Jackson Drake

— Following the match, Robert Stone told Sarah Schreiber that NXT Revenge would be a special two-week event beginning next week. He announced that Tony D’Angelo will defend the NXT Championship against Ethan Page, while Sol Ruca will face Zaria in a Last Woman Standing Match on Week 2. Stone also confirmed that Joe Hendry will perform in concert, Kali Armstrong will make her NXT debut, and a brand-new WWE Speed Champion will be crowned.

— A new Kali Armstrong vignette also aired.

Lola Vice Championship Celebration

New NXT Women’s Champion Lola Vice then came to the ring for her championship celebration. Vice proudly addressed the crowd and called herself the first Cuban-American champion in WWE history. She admitted she once believed she was ready for the top spot the moment she arrived in NXT, especially after the company heavily promoted her transition from MMA to WWE.

However, Vice said she was humbled. She took losses, started from scratch, and had to learn what it really meant to earn her place in the division. She reflected on gaining additional experience in AAA and building “Vice City” worldwide, saying she left no doubt about who she was. Vice said the woman standing before the fans now was ready, undeniable, and no longer just the girl from MMA — but a true WWE Superstar who earned every second of this moment.

That brought out Fatal Influence.

Jacy Jayne sarcastically congratulated Vice on finally getting her win, but promised it would be the last time Lola ever beat her. Jayne reminded everyone that she had been in this position before and claimed Vice had only set her up to become a record-breaking three-time NXT Women’s Champion.

Lainey Reid backed Jayne up, saying that when it came to adapting and evolving, Vice did not belong in the conversation because Jayne was the true definition of growth. Jayne then added that Vice was only in the title match at Stand & Deliver because of a technicality, before insulting the crowd and bragging about her 286-day combined reign as champion. She demanded her rematch.

Robert Stone then came out and made it official, announcing that Jacy Jayne will get her rematch against Lola Vice next week at NXT Revenge.

Vice told Jayne she would knock her out again, which immediately sparked a brawl. Fatal Influence jumped Vice from behind, but the new champion fought back hard. Vice escaped, tackled Jayne, and unleashed a ground-and-pound attack before clearing the ring of the others. Jayne avoided The 305, but Vice stood tall to close the show.