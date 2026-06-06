Braun Strowman Addresses Potential WWE Return To Face Oba Femi

Former WWE star Braun Strowman says he would be open to stepping back into the ring for a showdown with Oba Femi—provided the offer is right.

Speaking with the Battleground Podcast, Strowman was asked about the possibility of returning to WWE and facing the rising powerhouse. The former Universal Champion responded in trademark fashion, joking that the right financial incentive could quickly bring him back to action.

“Money’s right, I’m down to do about anything. I’ll try anything twice to make sure I don’t like it. You want to back that Brinks truck up? Dump some gold bullion on my Porsche. I’ll come whip that young kid’s ass real quick. It didn’t look like it took Brock [Lesnar] too much this time to do it.”

While Strowman had some fun with the idea, he was quick to praise Femi and acknowledge the bright future many see for the young star.

“All goofing aside and stuff like that, the kid’s got a hell of a future in front of him. He’s quite the specimen and stuff like that.”

Strowman also suggested that there could be significant business potential in a future WWE return if the company were interested in making it happen.

“And like I said, if WWE pulls their head out of their you-know-what and has some common sense, we can make a lot of money. But that is what it is. Business is business.”

Since stepping away from WWE, Strowman has found success outside of wrestling, most notably as the host of Everything on the Menu, which he described as cable television’s top-rated food show.

The former WWE champion admitted that his current role has been rewarding both personally and financially, making it difficult to lure him away.

“I’m enjoying the hell out of being the host of the number one food television show on cable television, Everything on the Menu. So, like I said, to pull me away from the table, it’s going to take a hell of a number because, don’t get me wrong, this has been very fun for my belly, my bank account, my family—for everybody. And I’m loving it.”

Despite enjoying life outside the squared circle, Strowman acknowledged that there are aspects of professional wrestling he still misses.

“I miss the ring, don’t get me wrong. I miss being in the ring. I miss being in the locker room with the boys. I miss the pop. I miss the fans.”

However, he made it clear that there are certain parts of the wrestling business he does not miss at all.

“I don’t miss the politics and the bull crap that comes along with it. They can still sit over there and argue and do all that stuff. I’ll be over here eating food with my friends.”

While there is currently no indication that a WWE return is imminent, Strowman’s comments suggest he has not completely closed the door on stepping back into the ring. And if the opportunity to face a rising star like Oba Femi ever materializes, it appears the former champion would at least be willing to listen—especially if the financial terms are right.