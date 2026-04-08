Update On WWE Ticket Prices And WrestleMania 42 Sales Concerns

WWE ticket prices have recently sparked significant discussion, and WWE and TKO officials seem to be acknowledging it. According to BodySlam+, the issue of WrestleMania 42 ticket sales was even addressed during an episode of SmackDown, where Pat McAfee mentioned WWE’s struggles to sell out the event in Las Vegas last week.

The report further noted that WWE and TKO officials are aware of the ongoing debates and social media criticism regarding rising ticket prices as WrestleMania 42 approaches. Another source indicates that several top Superstars are advocating for WWE to reduce ticket prices, expressing concern that dedicated fans are being priced out of attending WWE events live.

Bryan Alvarez from F4WOnline.com shared that WWE is considering lowering its ticket prices throughout the summer. Reigning World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk highlighted this issue on WWE RAW last Monday, referencing McAfee’s earlier comments by stating, “You want to talk about ticket sales? Do me a favor and call up that agent who was foolish enough to shoehorn you into this business and this show, and tell him to lower the ticket prices.”

Punk’s remarks seem to point to rumors that McAfee’s involvement in the Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton feud for WrestleMania 42 was suggested by TKO CEO Ari Emanuel, who also serves as McAfee’s agent. Punk continued, “Lower the ticket prices because I want all of these families to come watch me stand on Roman Reigns’ throat at WrestleMania. Because my name is CM Punk, and I approve this message.”

Recently, WWE has conducted multiple sales for WrestleMania 42 tickets, including discounted rates for both nights of the premium live event in honor of Austin 3:16 Day on March 16. As of last week, only 38,711 tickets for Night 1 and 40,333 tickets for Night 2 had been sold. This represents an 18.8% decline in ticket sales compared to last year’s WrestleMania 41, which also took place at Allegiant Stadium.

WWE WrestleMania 42 is scheduled for Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.