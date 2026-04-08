WWE Files New Trademark For “NXT Revenge”

WWE recently filed a trademark application for the term “NXT Revenge” on Monday, April 6, as reported by Fightful.com. This trademark is intended for entertainment services, specifically for a professional wrestling show.

At this time, there is no information on how the term “NXT Revenge” will be used. However, based on the name, it appears to be designated for a new NXT show or premium live event.

Below is the description submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO):

“IC 041: Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information.”