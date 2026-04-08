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Elio LeFleur Undergoes Surgery To Treat Shoulder Injury

By
James Hetfield
-
Elio LeFleur
Elio LeFleur | WWE

WWE NXT star Elio LeFleur recently announced on Twitter (X) that he successfully underwent surgery for a shoulder injury sustained at an NXT live event last month.

LeFleur wrote, “Surgery was a success.

See you soon. 💪”

LeFleur sustained an injury during the live event on March 20th and was seen with his arm in a sling after the show. It was announced on last week’s episode of NXT that he would be sidelined for six months due to tears in his shoulder.

As a result of his injury, LeFleur has relinquished the WWE Men’s Speed Championship. A tournament to determine a new champion began on Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT.

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