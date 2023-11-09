What Peacock Thinks About International WWE PLEs Airing Earlier In The Day

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed how streaming service Peacock feels about international WWE PLEs airing earlier in the day on Wrestling Observer Radio.

Meltzer said, “The thing is, it’s a different pay-per-view concept now. Peacock only cares about the 24-hour viewership. They don’t care about live viewership. So, their feeling is whenever they run it, they can make money. That’s why they have no problem running morning pay-per-views in Australia and Saudi Arabia. They have far less viewers live, but they’ve done it, and they know that fans will watch later, so that’s a completely different ball game.”

He added, “That’s one of the things WWE told me is that they don’t even look at the live number. Peacock is not interested in the live number, they want the first 24 hours, that’s the number they want.”

WWE has already scheduled several international PLE events for 2024, including Elimination Chamber in Perth, Australia, Bash in Berlin, and the two Saudi Arabia shows. A PLE is also rumored for Paris, France.