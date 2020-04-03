What To Expect From WrestleMania 36, More Two-Night WWE Events?

Triple H did an interview with TVGuide.com to promote Wrestlemania and here are the highlights:

What to expect at Wrestlemania: “I think that given the fact that WrestleMania will expand out, we had the opportunity to expand it out over multiple days and really do things in a way that we’ve never done before. We have Rob Gronkowski hosting with us, which it’s tough to plan around Rob because Rob kind of… you’ve got to just deal with Gronk. It’s Gronk’s world, we’re just all living in it. He’s got his own plan, so that’s unique in and of itself. But [there’s] the ability for us to then, because there are no fans, because we aren’t in the stadium, we can do things a little bit differently. So there are some matches and some components and things that will take place this year like we’ve never done before. Bray Wyatt and John Cena will have a Firefly Fun House match, which will be different from anything we’ve ever done in the WWE. The Undertaker and A.J. Styles will have a Bone Yard match, and they will be doing that from an off-site location. So the opportunity to do things differently, shoot them differently, present them differently. Hopefully, we’ll open up this WrestleMania in ways that people have never seen before and give them an opportunity to be entertained in ways they never have before.”

Wrestlemania production: “Yeah, obviously some of that has had to be scaled down somewhat. We don’t have a stadium with a much longer ramp way, and the pyro and everything else that we would have. So, we’d have to work within certain parameters of changing what the spectacle is, but still trying to keep this as entertaining and as fresh as possible for fans. We’re going to do the best that we can, and I promise you we’ll be entertaining and it will be a spectacle in and of itself. Different, but still a spectacle.”

Possible two-night Wrestlemania events in the future: “This moment in time is changing everything, and I think there are opportunities that we will see and explore now that will become the new norm. So all of those things, whether it’s multiple nights, whether it’s off-site shoots or different things like that, I think those will all be opportunities that we can explore in the future and we’ll see. If they’re successful here, they might be successful in the future as well.”