What Vince McMahon Liked About Eddie Guerrero

During his recent podcast, Jim Ross explained why Vince McMahon liked Eddie Guerrero despite Guerrero being a smaller wrestler:

“The fact that Eddie could work with anybody,” Ross said. “He could work with a bigger babyface and make it real. He could work with a bigger heel and make it even more real. He brought the best out in everybody. If you polled the locker room, they’re gonna tell you that the two best workers we had at one point in time was Benoit and Eddie because they were.”

Ross continued, “They were fresh, Eddie was hungry. He didn’t want to be called a cruiserweight or a midget or whatever. I think it’s consistency and the fact that everybody wanted to work with him. When you have top guys going to the old man just to get face time, and they tell him ‘Vince if I get a chance, I’d like to work with Eddie.’ Enough guys did that and then Vince said there’s something here. He beat Brock Lesnar in the Cow Palace at 190 pounds and Lesnar at 290 and made it believable.”