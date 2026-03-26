What WWE Has Planned For Drew McIntyre And Jacob Fatu At WrestleMania

Drew McIntyre and Jacob Fatu appear to be on a collision course for WrestleMania 42 following their chaotic confrontation on the March 20, 2026 episode of WWE SmackDown.

The scheduled match between the two never officially began, as McIntyre ambushed Fatu in the parking lot, leading to a brawl that continued throughout the night. The show ultimately closed with both men taking a dramatic fall from a high structure, escalating their rivalry to a new level.

According to Ibou of Self Made Pro, internal expectations are that McIntyre vs. Fatu will take place at WrestleMania 42, with the match “likely set to be contested inside Hell in a Cell.” WWE had reportedly considered the Hell in a Cell stipulation for other marquee matches, but the intensity of this feud now makes it a strong candidate.

Dave Scherer of PWInsider.com also weighed in on the storyline, emphasizing the natural progression of the rivalry.

“Here’s the thing, at some point almost every wrestler will meet someone that is their equal and at that point, it’s two guys in a fight. Drew is definitely Jacob’s equal and also a man to avoid, so I am good with what they are doing. After them falling off of the building, it has to be Jacob-Drew at Mania and it should be inside Hell In The Cell because their feud has escalated to that point.”

While WWE has yet to officially announce the match, the direction strongly suggests a high-stakes showdown between the two at WrestleMania 42 on April 18 and 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.