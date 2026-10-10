Why Becky Lynch Was Out Of Action During Summer 2026

Seth Rollins has revealed that his wife, WWE Superstar Becky Lynch, suffered a fractured vertebra that kept her out of the ring for several weeks during the summer of 2026.

Lynch returned to WWE television on the August 3 episode of RAW, confronting Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez and members of The Judgment Day following a brief absence.

However, she did not return to in-ring competition until the October 5 episode of RAW, when she faced Morgan in her first match since June 8.

During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Rollins discussed Lynch’s time away from wrestling and unexpectedly disclosed that she had been recovering from a back injury that had not previously been made public.

“She is just coming off a recent injury. I don’t even know if I’m supposed to say that, actually. It wasn’t really made public, but she broke her back. She didn’t break her back. Her back was broken.

“She had a little fracture in one of her vertebrae, so she was out of action. She couldn’t wrestle for six weeks or so she’s coming off that. She just had her first match back last Monday on RAW against Liv Morgan, and now she’s back in the mix. So, I’m still a little concerned about the back, but it seems like all is well.”

Rollins initially described the injury as Lynch having broken her back before clarifying that she had suffered a small fracture in one of her vertebrae.

According to Rollins, the injury prevented Lynch from wrestling for approximately six weeks, although she was able to return to WWE television before resuming physical competition.

While Rollins acknowledged that he remains somewhat concerned about her back, he indicated that her recovery appears to be progressing well.

The revelation provides new insight into Lynch’s extended absence from in-ring action between June and October, which had not previously been publicly attributed to a fractured vertebra.

Lynch is now back in WWE’s women’s championship picture and is scheduled to challenge Stephanie Vaquer in a Triple Threat Match also involving Liv Morgan for the Women’s World Championship at WWE Money in the Bank 2026 on Saturday, October 10.