Why Rey Mysterio Didn’t Appear On WWE RAW

Rey Mysterio was originally scheduled to face Veer Mahaan on the April 11th 2022 edition of WWE RAW but his son Dominik ended up taking his place. Mahaan defeated Dominik in what was essentially a squash match and Dominik was taken out of the arena on a stretcher. Rey did not make any kind of appearance during the show.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed Rey’s absence:

“It was a medical issue. It’s not false advertising or they changed their mind. He was unavailable.”