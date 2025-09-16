Why Stephanie Vaquer Should Defeat Iyo Sky At WWE Wrestlepalooza

On Saturday, September 20th, WWE will be returning to Indianapolis, IN, for its big event, “Wrestlepalooza.” This event marks the first-ever PLE to be broadcast on ESPN+ for the United States. The show will be headlined by John Cena and Brock Lesnar locking horns one final time. However, there’s another big match that fans should keep their eyes on.

Announcing her pregnancy, Naomi had to relinquish the Women’s World Championship. Now, Iyo Sky will be doing battle with the #1 Contender for the title, Stephanie Vaquer. While it seems unlikely due to WWE’s recent booking, Vaquer more than deserves the win here over Iyo Sky and should be crowned new Women’s World Champion.

Stephanie Vaquer Should Defeat Iyo Sky at WWE Wrestlepalooza

Back at WWE’s all-women event, “Evolution,” Vaquer won the Evolution Battle Royal to become the new #1 Contender for Naomi’s championship at the time. That match was scheduled to happen at “Clash in Paris” but was ultimately changed due to Naomi’s pregnancy announcement.

Now, Vaquer will finally get her shot as she looks to take down one of the best pure wrestlers in the women’s division, Iyo Sky. Nobody doubts Sky’s talents; she’s terrific. However, Vaquer is one of the most over women in the entire WWE today, and she deserves a crowning achievement on a big show like “WWE Wrestlepalooza.”

For months, almost the entirety of 2025, the main event scene of the RAW women’s division was surrounded by Sky and Rhea Ripley. Despite their amazing match at “Evolution,” fans are hoping for a change at the top. Vaquer could be the perfect woman to usher in such a change in who sits atop the mountain on RAW.

Vaquer defeating Sky at “Wrestlepalooza” would symbolize a perfect passing of the torch moment for the time being. Sky will undoubtedly be a Women’s Champion again, but she can afford to sit this one out for a little bit. On top of that, this would also highlight WWE’s growing commitment to international talent, as we’ve seen in their partnership with AAA.

Sky has already cemented her legacy as one of the most dynamic, accomplished, and all-around best women’s wrestlers in the entire world. She has proven herself as a main-event star and more than deserves her flowers. However, a win her for Vaquer would represent so much more than that.

It would represent the next evolution of women’s wrestling. Vaquer is the perfect blend of wrestling and character skills. This resonates with fans worldwide and would more than make her the perfect choice for the next Women’s World Championship. A victory for Vaquer would not only showcase her ability to thrive on the biggest stage but also open WWE’s doors to wider Latin American audiences, as well.

She has already built her reputation across promotions in Mexico, Chile, and even Japan. She has shown that she can hang with the best of them, regardless of where she is. Beating someone as respected and talented as Sky would instantly elevate her to the top tier of WWE’s women’s division.

This win is not about diminishing Iyo’s legacy. This match could be the best of the night on Saturday. It’s about building for the future, and Vaquer is that future. Vaquer walking out victorious would cement her as a fresh face capable of carrying the RAW women’s division forward. It’s time for a fresh face at the top. It’s time for a change. It’s time for Vaquer to become the new Women’s World Champion.